Homes shot at in Manchester; Suspect arrested

MANCHESTER — Police investigating the shooting of separate homes on different nights have arrested a suspect.

On March 14, police were called to a report from a resident on Oxford Street who came home at 1:00pm and found what appeared to be bullet holes in the front of his residence. Police believe the shooting occurred between 7:30am and 1:00pm that day. Police said the holes were consistent with damage caused by bullets striking the home. Several shell casings were located however, there were no witnesses to this incident.

Early Saturday morning, around 4 am, police were called by a resident who reported hearing gunfire on Oxford Street. No new damage found to residences or vehicles in the area.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, police got another report of gunfire in the area of Oxford Street. Police found one home had been hit by gunfire and numerous shell casings were recovered.

About three hours later, police saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Oxford Street and stopped the vehicle on Main Street near Haynes Street. Police said the driver, Matthew Cardell

, 28, of Manchester, was questioned about his potential involvement in the incidents on Oxford Street and he admitted that he had been involved in all of the shooting incidents. He was arrested for the Sunday incident. Police said a firearm and ammunition were recovered at Cardell’s home. Detectives said they found a list of names of people Cardell perceived had wronged him over the years, but it is not known why a resident of Oxford Street was targeted.

Cardell is charged with Unlawful Discharge of Firearms, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Stalking 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

He is being held on a $200,000 and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said Cardell has a valid Connecticut Pistol Permit and the firearm that was seized was registered to him.

More charges are expected.