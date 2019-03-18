Manchester home severely damaged after 2-alarm fire

MANCHESTER — Manchester fire officials say a house a been damaged after a two-alarm fire Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 8:40 a.m. at 102-104 Glenwood Street, a two and a half story duplex.

When crews first arrived, they saw heavy fire showing from the first floor. They were met by the resident of 104 who reported that all of her family evacuated from their side of the house.

Firefighters searched the entire house and found no other people inside.

The fire had burned up through the kitchen ceiling and through the second floor.

The property owner arrived on scene and fire crews say they are making immediate arrangements to repair the furnaces in both units.

Fire officials have been deemed uninhabitable by the local building department until repairs can be made.

The Red Cross and Manchester Human Services will assist those who were displaced.

The Fire Marshal is investigating a cause, but the resident reports that the fire started while cooking with grease.

No injuries were reported.