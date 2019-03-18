Mostly sunny, highs in the 40s Monday

It’s a chilly morning, and although temperatures will warm up about 20 degrees by afternoon, it’s still going to be a cool day. The sun will be out and there will be a few clouds in the sky during the day today. As we head towards the official start of spring on Wednesday (5:58 PM to be exact), keep in mind the sun is pretty strong this time of year!
We keep that sunshine around for the next few days as temperatures warm up a bit with each passing day this week. Tuesday we’ll be into the mid/upper 40s, and we’ll hang out around 50 for Wednesday and Thursday.
For Thursday – a cold front will be moving through the area and will bring some rain showers through with it. These showers will be light in nature, and should last through the afternoon. This cold front will not be terribly potent. It will, however, knock temps back below seasonal averages. This will mean the weekend should be a little chilly with temps in the 40s.
In the long range, There is little on order that will produce meaningful rainfall or inclement weather. The next 10 days looks dry and rather calm for the region.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. High: Low 50s.
