Mostly sunny Tuesday with temps in the 40s

As we head towards the official start of spring on Wednesday (5:58 PM to be exact), keep in mind the sun is pretty strong this time of year!

We keep that sunshine around for the next few days as temperatures warm up a bit with each passing day this week.

Tuesday we’ll be into the mid/upper 40s, and we’ll hang out around 50 for Wednesday and Thursday.

For Thursday – a cold front will be moving through the area and will bring some rain showers through with it. Then there's a chance a wave of low pressure develops along the front into a coastal storm. Heavy rain is possible Thursday night into early Friday morning with this along with gusty winds. Then a few lingering showers are possible on Friday. While this will be a rainstorm for us in Connecticut, there 's a chance some areas in the Berkshires flip over to a bit of wet snow early Friday as things start to wind down.

Luckily, we dry out just in time for the weekend! Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be milder in the 50s to near 60 degrees.