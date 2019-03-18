× Police identify woman killed in Shelton fire

SHELTON — Police said 67-year-old Barbara Curley has been identified as the woman killed in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Shelton Police Department said the fire took place at 22 Florence Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Curley was found in the bathroom and removed from the fire where she was then taken to the hospital. Police said Curley was pronounced dead today.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and this investigation is still on going.

No other details have been released.