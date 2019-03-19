Amity High School students buzz with excitement over beekeeping

Students in the alternative program at Amity High School were buzzing with excitement today.

The American Honey Queen, a national spokesperson for bee keeping, came to speak with the students about the important role that bees play in our environment.

For the last two years, these students, who face varying emotional and intellectual challenges, have been tasked with taking care of several bee hives on the roof of their school.

"I just love that young kids are getting into it, they are so dependent on our society today with honeybees because 1/3 of the food we eat requires pollination and 10% of that is dependent on the honeybees," says Hannah, the honey queen.

A Connecticut man who has been rising bees for more than 40 years is helping the students with their efforts.

