Bill barring plastic straws at some restaurants advances

Posted 10:17 AM, March 19, 2019, by

Full Frame Shot Of Colorful Drinking Straws

HARTFORD  — Legislation that attempts to reduce the number of single-use plastic straws in Connecticut has cleared a key legislative hurdle.

The Environment Committee on Monday voted 22-6 in favor of a bill preventing full-service restaurants from providing the straws unless they’re requested by a customer. The bill was changed to make it clear people with disabilities could still obtain a straw to drink.

The bill awaits further action in the state House.

Democratic Rep. Mary Mushinsky, of Wallingford, says lawmakers will eventually have to address fast-food restaurants. She says “take-out straws are really the offender,” noting how she often finds straws and plastic lids during a local river clean-up.

The committee also voted 20-8 in favor of legislation barring schools from using plastic foam trays. That bill now awaits Senate action.

