BREAKING: Crews battle flames at recently renovated beach structure at Silver Sands

Posted 11:35 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, March 19, 2019

credit: George Kenyon/Facebook

MILFORD — Several recently constructed buildings on a popular Milford beach went up in flames late Tuesday night.

Fire companies responded to Silver Sands State Park after learning that a massive fire broke out in several beachfront structures.

The affected buildings were part of a recent $10 million renovation effort that was just weeks away from completion. Restrooms, a bath house and concession stands were being built in an environmentally friendly manner.

A FOX 61 crew is on scene — check back as additional information develops.

Google Map for coordinates 41.200873 by -73.072085.

Silver Sands State Park

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.