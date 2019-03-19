× BREAKING: Crews battle flames at recently renovated beach structure at Silver Sands

MILFORD — Several recently constructed buildings on a popular Milford beach went up in flames late Tuesday night.

Fire companies responded to Silver Sands State Park after learning that a massive fire broke out in several beachfront structures.

The affected buildings were part of a recent $10 million renovation effort that was just weeks away from completion. Restrooms, a bath house and concession stands were being built in an environmentally friendly manner.

A FOX 61 crew is on scene — check back as additional information develops.

41.200873 -73.072085