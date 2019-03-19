× Darien doctor who cheated Medicaid of $5M gets 7 years in prison

NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut doctor who bilked Medicaid out of nearly $5 million and stashed some of the stolen money in a Swiss bank account has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Ramil Mansourov was also ordered in federal court in New Haven on Monday to repay the money and surrender his federal controlled substances registration.

Authorities say the Darien resident, who ran an urgent care center in Norwalk, billed Medicaid for home, office and nursing home visits that never occurred.

Mansourov has been detained since July 2017, when he was apprehended after fleeing to Canada. He pleaded guilty last September to health care fraud and money laundering.

State records show Mansourov’s medical license became inactive after he failed to renew it.