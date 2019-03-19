Disney drops first, full trailer of Toy Story 4

Time to go on another adventure with Woody, Buzz, and the entire gang from Toy Story!

With the toys settled into their new life with their new kid, Bonnie, a new toy comes into the group. But Forky, the talking spork with googly eyes, is having a slight identity crisis.

While trying to find their way home after tumbling out of a camper, Woody and Forky stumble across an antique store. Inside, Woody comes across an old ‘baa’ of his: Bo Peep.

We didn’t see Bo Peep since the second Toy Story movie, and she’s changed from a delicate looking porcelain figurine to an action figure, saving Woody from a sinister looking baby doll.

This movie looks like it’s going to bring as much adventure and laughs as the other three have, without the fatigue that often comes with multiple movie releases of the same franchise.

The original Toy Story first aired in 1995.

Check out the trailer below!