Dog, pig abandoned outside Ohio humane society adopted together

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio - A golden retriever and pig that were abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society have found a new home together.

Shelter Director Haley Predragovich said the dog, Hermione, and the pig, Annie, will go to a home with other golden retrievers and pot-bellied pigs.

Surveillance video showed a masked man remove the dog from a car at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and tie it to a post in front of the shelter. He then placed a cage containing the pot-bellied pig near the entrance.

A Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals about four hours later.

Investigators said a suspect has been cited for animal abandonment and animal neglect in the case.