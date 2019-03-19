× Firefighters respond to smoke and flames at Southington salvage yard

SOUTHINGTON — Firefighters responded to reports of vehicles on fire with multiple exposure problems at 450 Old Turnpike Road shortly before noon.

According to the Southington Fire Department, multiple vehicles and flammable liquids burned at Chuck and Eddies Used Auto Parts.

Units worked alongside Kensington, Plainville, and Cheshire Fire Departments for town-wide coverage.

The fire is now contained, but the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is working with local units to evaluate environmental concerns.