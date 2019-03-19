× Greenwich man busted for selling drugs after long investigation

GREENWICH — Police have made an arrest on Tuesday following a lengthy investigation into a suspected local drug dealer.

Ahmeda I Sambo, 42, of Greenwich was arrested after officers with the Greenwich Police Narcotic Section completed a search warrant on Sambo’s home and vehicle on Monday.

According to police, approximately 20 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and numerous items used to weigh, conceal, store and package narcotics were among the items seized in the search, along with $7,000 in cash.

Sambo was taken into custody and met with numerous drug charges including: Operation of a Drug Factory, Sale/Possession of Narcotics within 1500 feet of a school and Possession with intent to sell.

Police say Sambo was not able to meet a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court today.