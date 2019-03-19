New videos released in East Haven racist tirade case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- Police have released new videos in the case of a woman accused of engaging in racist tirade last week.

The video from two cameras inside and a third outside is part of surveillance video from the East Haven ShopRite, which was provided to FOX61 by East Haven police.

The videos, which don't have any audio, show what appears to be the beginning of the confrontation.

Previous videos posted are jaw dropping surreal. But, the woman, who lost it, told police the African-American man called her a disrespectful name and that's what she said set her off.

At the very beginning of the video, the now former Hamden Board of Education Secretary, Corrine Terrone, said, "Don’t you dare talk to me in front of my kids like that you (expletive)."

Hamden school officials responded rapidly to seeing the videos that went viral on social media Friday night and Terrone tendered her resignation.

Terrone unloaded for at least a minute on an African-American man, including calling him the N-word multiple times.

In the videos released Tuesday, Terrone is walking with two children. She stops and appears to engage with one person, then another. She begins to shout at the second person.

