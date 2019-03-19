One person in hospital after stabbing in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Police say a man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday night in Rocky Hill.

According to police, a 911 call came in from the Century Hills Apartment Complex on Cold Spring Road just after 11 p.m. reporting that a man had been stabbed multiply times inside an apartment.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim and immediately began ‘life saving measures’. The victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Police report that a person of interest is being detained and is cooperating with the investigation.

The States Attorney’s Office as well as the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division were also contacted, and will be helping the Rocky Hill Police Detective Division with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

No one has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.