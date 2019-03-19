× Toll Troll parks itself at the Capitol Building

HARTFORD — One group found a way to protest possible tolling in the state to make themselves loud, large, and clear.

The Yankee Institute has inflated a large 10-foot Troll out on the front lawn of the Capitol Building Tuesday morning. The display is also accompanied by 82 other ‘Toll Trolls’.

The trolls are placed on the south lawn next to Capitol Avenue, in an attempt to make drivers see the display.

The group says the display will help raise public awareness of the tolling bills making their way though the Connecticut legislature.