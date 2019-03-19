× Two hit by car, in critical condition after suspect’s ‘three-day meth bender’

AKRON, Ohio– Two men are in critical condition after being hit by a car in Akron, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. for a possible accident and found one victim on the sidewalk and the other in the street. Police said it appeared they had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers located the unoccupied vehicle nearby. They contacted the owner and learned her estranged husband was driving the van, police said. The victims, ages 28 and 33, were taken to Akron City Hospital.

Daniel J. Shmigal, 27, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and hit-skip. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

He told officers he had been on a “three-day meth bender.”