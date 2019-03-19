Two people injured after crashing into stone wall in East Hampton

Story by: Andrew Breunig

EAST HAMPTON — The East Hampton Fire Department says a vehicle lost control Tuesday evening and crashed into a stone wall, critically injuring two people.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 196, causing part of 196 in East Hampton to close.

Crews on-site had to remove a car door to reach the victims inside.  Both people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Hartford Hospital.  One was flown by LIFESTAR helicopter while the second was taken by ambulance.

The East Hampton Fire Department, along with responders from Haddam Neck Fire, East Hampton Ambulance, Colchester Ambulance, East Haddam Fire and EMS, and LIFESTAR responded to the crash.

The surrounding area will be closed until further notice while police investigate the crash.

