Vernon, Ellington and Stafford receive $480K grant to test crumbling foundations

One of a property owner’s biggest fears could be their home falling to the ground, but three local towns have teamed up to assist their residents in preventing that.

The Connecticut Department of Housing announced today eligible property owners in Vernon, Ellington and Stafford may receive up to $5,000 for the presence of pyrrhotite with no out of pocket costs, with thanks to a $480,000 state grant for Crumbling Foundation Testing.

The three towns are among the hardest hit by crumbling foundations and DOH officials say this grant is only the beginning of the work to be done.

“The use of the money to test crumbling foundations in the municipalities of Vernon, Ellington, and Stafford is a welcome commitment. DOH intends to continue to work collaboratively with these municipalities in order to find a solution to an issue that affects one-third of our state,” Connecticut DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno stated.

Town leaders heard from their communities last summer in a joint public hearing and are looking forward to responding to the crisis through this neighboring partnership.

Ellington First Selectman, Lori Spielman said, “Many residents have told me about the devastating impact this crisis has had on their lives. I encourage eligible residents to access this program and I will continue to work on programs that offer needed relief.”

This grant will primarily benefit low-moderate income households. Vernon, Ellington and Stafford residents can apply for the testing program at each town’s Social Services Department.