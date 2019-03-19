× Watertown school officials investigating racist social video

WATERTOWN — School officials are investigating a video containing racially insensitive language they said went viral on social media Monday afternoon.

Officials said they became aware of the video at the end of the school day Monday. They were concerned because they video and comments came from Watertown High School students. Officials said they will apply all appropriate disciplinary policies for those individuals who are responsible.

They added, “Please know that the discriminatory language used in this video is contrary to the beliefs and values we uphold at Watertown High School and Watertown Public Schools. Counselors and school psychologists will be immediately available for students affected or impacted by this video.”

Administrators said they plan on contacting the Anti-Defamation League to assist in the implementation of both short and long term educational programs regarding respect, appreciation, and acceptance of differences.