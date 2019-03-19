× Windsor school board employee arrested, charged with workers’ compensation fraud

WINDSOR — A Windsor Board of Education employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with Workers’ Compensation Fraud.

47-year-old Patricia Stackhouse, of Windsor, was arrested following a warrant charging her with one count of Fraudulent Claim or Receipt of Benefits.

Inspectors in the office of the Chief State’s Attorney obtained a warrant after Stackhouse collected Workers’ Compensation benefits after reporting a work-related injury from slipping on ice in March of last year, while employed by the town’s Board of Education.

According to the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit, Stackhouse’s observed behavior was inconsistent with her claimed injuries and reports of physical capabilities to her physicians.

Officials also say, she allegedly altered a doctor’s note to her employer indicating she was unable to return to work, after being cleared to do so.

Authorities released Stackhouse on a written promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 1.