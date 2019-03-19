Woman found inside burning home dies

SHELTON  — A woman rescued from a bathroom during a house fire in Connecticut has died.

Police say 67-year-old Barbara Curley died at Bridgeport Hospital on Monday, a day after the fire in her Shelton home.

Firefighters found her inside the home’s bathroom after responding to a fire at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office and state police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

