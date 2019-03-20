× Dog dies, multiple people displaced in Torrington 2-alarm fire

TORRINGTON — A dog died Wednesday morning after a two-alarm fire tore through a house in Torrington.

Firefighters said that they responded to a home on Funston Avenue just before 11 a.m. on calls of a fire.

Smoke was said to be seen coming for the second floor of the three-family home.

Everyone who was home at the time of the fire was able to get out without any injuries.

Firefighters tried to revive a dog taken from the second floor but were unsuccessful.

An additional two cats, another dog and two ferrets were rescued from the burning structure.

Multiple people are being assisted by the Red Cross due to being displaced by the fire.

Firefighters said six to eight people were displaced by the fire.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.