For golf diehards, some early season swings begin

Posted 11:35 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, March 20, 2019

ELLINGTON -- To swing just before the season of spring in Ellington: That’s the objective at Rolling Meadows Golf Club where each year their collective aim isn’t just to hit the pin, it’s to open the course to golfers as early as possible.

They are just one of a few courses in the state to do so.

A day before the official start of spring, Rolling Meadows made golfing available to players – anyone game enough to work on their game in what were 30 and 40 degree temperatures with a good breeze blowing.

“Golf seasons is here, spring is here, and we are ready to go,” said head professional Steve Carle after chipping a few shots to the flag stick closest to the clubhouse. Carle added, “Hopefully now we will have golf throughout the year, the Masters is coming up, and everyone is excited.”

Related Story
Apple unveils new iPad Air and iPad mini

Only a few intrepid players were willing to brave the cold weather on Tuesday at Rolling Meadows.

Mike Lee, from Enfield, had his run of the front nine.  “There are a handful of us that try and get out here as much as possible,” Lee said as he took hold of a drive on the first tee.  Lee added is was good to get back out on the course, “just the fact that the grass is green and the gate is open and we’re swinging.”

Here a few courses open for play this early in the season:

Rolling Meadows Country Club

Top Stone Golf Course

Shennecossett Golf

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.