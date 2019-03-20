Health Watch: More than 10 eggs per week associated with health problems, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An extensive study that appeared in Friday’s Journal of the American Medical Association found that increased dietary cholesterol at the equivalent of one-and-a-half eggs per day was associated with a higher risk of heart disease and early death.

"This finding between increased dietary cholesterol and increased number of eggs that you consume with higher risk of heart disease and mortality was really consistent," said Norrina Allen, from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

The study, which looked at 30,000 people for over 17 years, also found the health risks grew proportionately with the amount of cholesterol added.

"We actually found that any increase in the amount of eggs per day eaten was associated with an increased risk,” said Allen, “so this was a, a linear increase, for every half an egg increased consumed, there was an 8-percent greater risk for the development of heart disease."

Keep in mind the study looked at dietary cholesterol as a whole, and cholesterol can be found in many other food sources other than egg yolks.

The study also found that how eggs were prepared, and what other foods they were eaten with, can change the association.

If you’re worried about your cholesterol intage from eggs, experts said you can consider swapping some whole eggs out for egg whites, which have less cholesterol. And as always, eating eggs in moderation (averaging fewer than roughly 10 per week) should help to cut down on your risk.