It’s Spring! Nice day today, but heavy rain moves in for Thursday

Spring officially arrives today at 5:58 PM and it will feel like spring to welcome the new season. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs near 50 degrees along with plenty of sunshine. The shoreline will be a little cooler due to a breeze off the chilly water of Long Island Sound, likely staying in the mid/upper 40s.
Showers will develop on Thursday as a cold front approaches (wetter in the afternoon). Then a developing coastal storm will bring the opportunity for heavy rain Thursday night into early Friday morning .
Friday will turn increasingly breezy with a few lingering showers.
There's enough moisture leftover as the storm departs to bring a few snow showers across southern New England Friday night into Saturday morning. We can't rule out some minor accumulation, mainly in the hills.
Winds will continue to increase into Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph and a chill in the air. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. But temperatures will rebound nicely on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: SPRING EQUINOX!! Mostly sunny. Milder. High: Near 50.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 30s.
THURSDAY: Showers during the day, heavier rate at night. High: Upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Rainy start. Then chance for a lingering shower, breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers. Low: Near 30.
SATURDAY: Clearing, blustery. Gusts up to 45 mph. High: Mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: Mid-upper 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 60.
