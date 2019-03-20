It’s Spring! Nice day today, but heavy rain moves in for Thursday

Showers will develop on Thursday as a cold front approaches (wetter in the afternoon). Then a developing coastal storm will bring the opportunity for heavy rain Thursday night into early Friday morning .

Friday will turn increasingly breezy with a few lingering showers.

There's enough moisture leftover as the storm departs to bring a few snow showers across southern New England Friday night into Saturday morning. We can't rule out some minor accumulation, mainly in the hills.

Winds will continue to increase into Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph and a chill in the air. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. But temperatures will rebound nicely on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies.