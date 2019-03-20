× Netflix releases official trailer for Stranger Things 3

Attention all fans of the creepy and weird! Netflix has finally dropped the long anticipated trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things.

The trailer shows that this season will take place during the summer, and dealing with normal teenage things like loneliness, growing up, and alien monsters.

The gang is back, and at first the trailer feels like a coming of age movie trailer, but soon takes the sinister turn that we all expect and love from the show.

Check it out for yourself! What do you think?