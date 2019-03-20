New Haven releases plans for Long Wharf redevelopment

NEW HAVEN — After over a year of planning, New Haven city officials shared highlights of the newly completed Long Wharf Responsible Growth Plan Tuesday afternoon.

The new plan for the city’s waterfront area outlines five walkable, mixed-use developed neighborhoods all to be connected by a green park. The city suggests the revitalization will also improve ties to transit and adjacent neighborhoods, opening up residents’ access to the water, which was cut off by highway infrastructure for the last 50 years.

The City of New Haven says its hope is to “support the social and economic development of the Long Wharf District through strategic focus on coastal resiliency, progressive economic strategies and community engagement.”

While plans for the project were just released, changes are already being made throughout the district. New cycle tracks, a visitor’s center, walking trails, a living shoreline, a restored park and wildlife refuge, the Canal Dock Boathouse, the Long Wharf Visitor’s Center and Snack Shack, and improved infrastructure for Food Truck Paradise have all been implemented to support the transition.

The city’s efforts will be discussed in an open public forum on Wednesday at 7 p.m at the City Plan Commission.

The Board of Alders will consider the completed plan as a formal amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan of Development next month.

Check out the images below of the vision for the Long Wharf revitalization.