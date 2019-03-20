Newly renovated buildings destroyed in fire at Silver Sands State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Flames ripped through three, newly renovated buildings overnight at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

As of Wednesday morning, crews are still surveying the damage but say two buildings of the multi-million dollar project have been completely destroyed.

The call for the multi-alarm fire came in around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The first arriving units found three buildings engulfed in flames. Firefighters battled the fire from the ground and from the air.

The blaze itself took about two hours to get under control.

The area had been undergoing a renovation project work about $10 million.

Officials say the fire tore through a new concession area, new public restrooms, and an office to help better serve park goers.

Officials are still trying to determine what started the fire, and haven't ruled out arson.