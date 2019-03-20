× Norwich Police, State Police ask for public’s help with 30 year old cold case

NORWICH — Norwich Police and State Police detectives are actively investigating a cold case missing persons case, and are asking the public’s help.

They’re asking anyone with information on Kenneth Reed, who disappeared on March 24th, 1989, to contact them.

Reed, who was 24 years old when he disappeared, will have been 54 now. He was last seen at his parents’ house on 20 Forest Street in Norwich. Reed is a white male with brown eyes and hair. His vehicle was found in his parents’ driveway at that time, and he hadn’t been seen since.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information they have. Police ask you to call Detective Cuoco at 860-896-3230. Police say the public can also call Norwich Police at 860-886-5561, EXT 3156 or the State Police Tip-Line at 860-685-8190.