#SHARE61: Super Worm Moon!

Wednesday is the first day of Spring, but we have more to look forward to than warmer temperatures and sunshine!

The final supermoon of the year — this one is called the Super Worm Moon will happen at 9:43 p.m. EDT —  several hours after the official start of spring.

If you are able to catch the view, take a couple snapshots share them with with us.

If you are able to catch the view, take a couple snapshots share them with with us.

Photo Gallery

