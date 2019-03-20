Special recognition for late Wallingford coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wallingford Hawks finished their long season as New England Regional champions but it's their battles off the ice may be even more impressive.

The team's assistant coach, Scott Defilio, passed away on November 29 after a long battle with cancer. The boys kept his helmet on the glass behind the bench, and each game a player would be awarded with best effort of the game and get to keep his helmet until the next game.

Scott's son Lorenzo earned the helmet after the team's championship game.