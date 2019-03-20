× Windsor Locks Police looking for man charged with sexual assault

Story by Andrew Breunig

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police have issued a warrant for Asbel Rivera, a 44-year-old Hispanic man from Windsor Locks, on charges of sexual assault.

The warrant, issued around three o’clock on Wednesday, said that Rivera was also wanted on charges of risk of injury to a minor.

Although no weapons were used during the crimes, police said two handguns were registered under Rivera’s name and for anyone to use caution if he is spotted. His bond was set at $190,000.

Rivera stands at six feet tall, weighing 325 pounds, with brown eyes and hair and is said to have a medium complexion.

If anyone has any information regarding Asbel Rivera, please contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at (860) 627-1461.