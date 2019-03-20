Windsor Locks Police looking for man charged with sexual assault

Posted 5:02 PM, March 20, 2019, by

Asbel Rivera, 44, Windsor Locks Photo Credit: Windsor Locks Police Department

Story by Andrew Breunig

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police have issued a warrant for Asbel Rivera, a 44-year-old Hispanic man from Windsor Locks, on charges of sexual assault.

The warrant, issued around three o’clock on Wednesday, said that Rivera was also wanted on charges of risk of injury to a minor.

Although no weapons were used during the crimes, police said two handguns were registered under Rivera’s name and for anyone to use caution if he is spotted.   His bond was set at $190,000.

Rivera stands at six feet tall, weighing 325 pounds, with brown eyes and hair and is said to have a medium complexion.

If anyone has any information regarding Asbel Rivera, please contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at (860) 627-1461.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.