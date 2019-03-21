× 11 more flu-related deaths reported as season ends

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health reported there are 11 more flu related deaths in the state at the end of flu season.

DPH says that the state is still at a ‘widespread’ activity for the flu. This year’s flu season was from August 26th to March 16th.

The new number of flu-related deaths brings the number of deaths reported to 55 in the state. DPH says 47 of those deaths were associated with those sickened by influenza A. 35 of those deaths happened in people greater than 65 years of age. 15 people who died were between the ages of 50-64. 4 people were 25-49 years of age, and one child between the age of 5-17 years of age.

DPH says a total umber of 7,355 flu lab tests have come back positive during the current season.

You can read the full report by DPH here.