Bear’s Chango Rosa closing downtown Hartford location

HARTFORD – Chango Rosa is pulling out of Hartford’s Union Station.

Bear’s Restaurant Group plans to close its Hartford taco restaurant, the company announced Wednesday. The restaurant will close March 30.

Chango’s menu featured items like mofongo, BBQ pulled pork tacos, churro pancakes and “skull punch.”

“The company cited a very difficult but strategic decision to support the long-term plan and create a sustainable future of the Bear’s Smokehouse brands that are located throughout Connecticut,” a release from BRG said.

Chango Rosa moved into the space at 1 Union Place in summer 2017. The location was previously occupied by Hot Tomatoes for nearly 30 years before it closed in January 2017.

Bear’s, which runs its popular smokehouse BBQ restaurants in Windsor, South Windsor and Hartford, recently launched The Stack, a restaurant in New Haven.

Chango tacos will be served on Mondays (not Taco Tuesdays) at The Blind Pig, BRG’s pizza restaurant on Arch Street in Hartford. The company also plans to serve Chango’s Latin dishes at food truck events and as catering options.

“In addition to the exceptional support of our suppliers and vendors, we genuinely appreciate the loyalty and care from our management and the service team, as well as their added attention to our guests,” BRG Co-Owner Cheryl McDonald said.

Chango gift cards will be redeemable at any Bear’s Smokehouse location or Blind Pig Pizza.

The closing announcement came as the restaurant was offering a 10 percent discount to NCAA basketball tournament ticket-holders.