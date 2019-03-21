Clinton man rescued after becoming trapped in a house fire

Posted 5:44 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, March 21, 2019

CLINTON — Deputy Fire Chief Michael Neff says one person was rescued from the roof of a home after a fire trapped him.

According to Neff, a call came in around 3 a.m. reporting at fire at 14 Cedar Road. There was also a report of a person trapped inside.

The man who was trapped was able to make it to the roof where he was soon rescued by a ladder truck. He was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was under control a short time later. There is smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

