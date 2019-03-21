EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released in Rocky Hill fatal stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- A stabbing death, at Century Hills Apartments in Rocky Hill late Sunday night, marked the first homicide in the town in over 17 years. And Thursday, Fox 61 exclusively obtained the 911 call that was made by the alleged killer.

The call lasted approximately 10 minutes, but, Fox 61 decided not to air most of it because the victim’s moaning is audible during much of the call.

Monday afternoon, Kenton Dalton was arraigned on murder charges and remains held on $1 million bond. Sunday night it was he who called Rocky Hill police after he claimed a man he was having sex with came at him in a threatening way.

Dalton first told dispatch that “There is a gentleman that was combative and I had to defend myself. He has multiple stab wounds because I used a kitchen knife to defend myself.”

According to the incident report, Dalton told cops the sex started getting rough, so Dalton left the bedroom. And, when the man came at him, Dalton claims he turned around and grabbed two kitchen knives and stabbed the man approximately seven times.

“Please hurry,” Dalton pleaded with the dispatcher, who said, “OK. OK. Breathe for me. Breathe for me. Are you injured?

“I am not injured,” Dalton told her. “My other guest is not injured.”

That other guest, in his apartment, was a female, who can be heard on the 911 call instructing Dalton in caring for the victim.

“You have to pressure, pressure. Get some towels,” the female instructed Dalton.

And the dispatcher did her best to keep the situation calm, until police and an ambulance arrived.

“Is he flat on the ground,” asks the dispatcher. “Is he sitting up?”

Dalton’s female friend said, “He is on his left side.”

“OK. Just try to keep him comfortable the best you can,” the dispatcher continued. “At this point, we just need to stop the bleeding.”

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he died. Rocky Hill police says the have no plans to release the victims identity, on the advice of the State’s Attorney.

