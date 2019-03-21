Expect More Now: Rich Coppola – The First 30 Years

Posted 5:23 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, March 21, 2019

Sports Director Rich Coppola broadcast his first report for FOX61 three decades ago. Named Sportscaster of the Year nine times, Rich has reported on the Whalers leaving and the Yard Goats arriving, the rise of UConn as a basketball powerhouse and told the stories of the Red Sox and the Patriots going from perennial losers to repeat champions. The East Haven native and University of New Haven grad even gets to report on his beloved Yankees.

He’s not ready to hang’em up yet. Listen as we look back on a remarkable career.

Read more about the history of FOX61 here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.