Expect More Now: Rich Coppola – The First 30 Years

Sports Director Rich Coppola broadcast his first report for FOX61 three decades ago. Named Sportscaster of the Year nine times, Rich has reported on the Whalers leaving and the Yard Goats arriving, the rise of UConn as a basketball powerhouse and told the stories of the Red Sox and the Patriots going from perennial losers to repeat champions. The East Haven native and University of New Haven grad even gets to report on his beloved Yankees.

He’s not ready to hang’em up yet. Listen as we look back on a remarkable career.

Read more about the history of FOX61 here