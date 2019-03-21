× Google game: Search ‘Florida man’ and your birthday, and see what comes up!

Time for another trending game on social media.

We all know the ‘Florida man’ jokes: ‘Florida man assaults roommate with pizza’, ‘Florida Man Steals $4,000 Worth of Chicken and Ribs’, and ‘Florida Man’s Church Loses Tax-Exempt Status Because It’s Just a Nightclub’ are all real stories.

So what’s your ‘Florida man’ story?

The new social media game, created first by gandalfsoda on the social media site Tumblr, was then reposted to twitter by user g_pratimaaa. Now, everyone is googling their birthday (year not necessary) and ‘Florida man’ to see what story they are paired with.

For the record, my Florida man pair is: “Florida man wasn’t drinking while driving, just at stop signs”

So, what’s your ‘Florida man’ story? For some laughs, head on over to the trending #FloridaMan on twitter.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

Which #FloridaMan story am I? February 9: "Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window." — Stanley Blow III (@stanley_blow3) March 21, 2019

i’m dead wtf aha this thread is gold pic.twitter.com/LJiQ5UfrWn — Trin🤪 (@trindork) March 20, 2019