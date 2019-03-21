Google game: Search ‘Florida man’ and your birthday, and see what comes up!

Posted 10:21 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, March 21, 2019

Time for another trending game on social media.

We all know the ‘Florida man’ jokes: ‘Florida man assaults roommate with pizza’, ‘Florida Man Steals $4,000 Worth of Chicken and Ribs’, and ‘Florida Man’s Church Loses Tax-Exempt Status Because It’s Just a Nightclub’ are all real stories.

So what’s your ‘Florida man’ story?

The new social media game, created first by gandalfsoda on the social media site Tumblr, was then reposted to twitter by user g_pratimaaa. Now, everyone is googling their birthday (year not necessary) and ‘Florida man’ to see what story they are paired with.

For the record, my Florida man pair is: “Florida man wasn’t drinking while driving, just at stop signs

So, what’s your ‘Florida man’ story? For some laughs, head on over to the trending #FloridaMan on twitter.

 

