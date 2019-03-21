Heavy rain Thursday night into Friday

A few lingering showers are possible Friday but most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 50s. Friday will also become increasingly windy as the coastal storm pulls away.

Then don't be surprised if you see a little snow in the air Friday night! There's just enough moisture leftover as the storm departs to bring a few snow showers across southern New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Some towns may get a dusting with up to an inch or two in the higher elevations of Litchfield and NW Hartford County. This will prove to be a nice snow event for Vermont, New Hampshire and Upstate New York. A little skiing, perhaps?

Winds will continue to increase into Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph and a chill in the air. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. But temperatures will rebound nicely on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies.