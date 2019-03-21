Lawmakers push legislation to help homeowners with crumbling foundations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLINGTON- Homeowners across the state have been dealing with the issue of crumbling foundations for years. The new CT Department of Housing Commissioner is calling it a natural disaster.

Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera visited a home Thursday to view the structural damage thousands of residents are experiencing across Connecticut.

Tim Heim has been an advocate for three years. His home in Willington suffers from severe cracks all along the foundation due to the mineral pyrrhotite.

Heim got got a visit from Connecticut's newly appointed Housing Commissioner. This is only Mosquera’s second week on the job and she said she plans on making it her mission to help push legislation forward so homeowners are given help to fix their foundations.

“It's just astonishing, I wasn’t expecting this,” Commissioner Seila Mosquera said. “This is a top priority of our department and we have a staff person dedicated to this.”

More than 700 homeowners have filed with the state, saying they have crumbling foundations, but experts have estimated thousands more could be affected.