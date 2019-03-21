× PD: South Windsor man drugged family, then tried to take his own life

SOUTH WINDSOR – Police say a South Windsor man mixed the drug Benadryl into smoothies for a woman and two children, then attempted to kill them and himself by flooding his home with car exhaust.

Police were called to a home on Arthur Drive just before 7 a.m. on Sunday March 10th, for a medical issue. When the officer arrived he saw a Saab sedan parked in the attached garage. A tube ran from the the area of the tailpipe into the rear passenger window. The car wasn’t running, but the officer said a strong odor of exhaust permeated the home.

The officer found a resident of the home, 44-year-old Pampana Gowd, in the living room, disoriented and unable to speak clearly. Police say he had small cuts on his wrist. A woman and two juveniles were also in the house. The woman said she woke up and found Gowd in the back seat of his car in the garage, with the engine running. She helped Gowd into the house and called 9-1-1.

Police also found a suicide note addressed to the woman that read “I drugged you all for the same reason that is why you all felt that way.” Police say that at the hospital Gowd made statements to the female victim and to a DCF social worker that he had mixed Benadryl into smoothies that the woman and children drank the night before. Benadryl, in sufficient doses, is capable of producing stupor, unconsciousness, and other effects.

On Tuesday March 19th, South Windsor Police charged Gowd with 2 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, 3 counts, of Assault (2nd degree), and Reckless Endangerment. He was held on $25,000 bond.