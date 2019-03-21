× Police: Hartford teen killed in crash involving stolen Mercedes

DURHAM — State Police say an 18-year-old was killed after being thrown from a car during a crash Wednesday morning.

According to police, Hartford resident Luis Martinez was a passenger in a stolen Mercedes from Madison. Before the crash, the driver of the stolen Mercedes was being pursued by Madison Police, but police ended the chase in the town and before the crash.

Police say the Mercedes crashed around 3:20 a.m. while driving northbound down Route 79 in Durham. They were approaching an intersection with South End Avenue. The accident report states that the Mercedes lost stability, and began to spin in a counter-clockwise direction. The car spun across the southbound lanes, and off the road, into the yard of a home on South End Avenue.

When the car hit the property it rolled over, and Martinez was thrown from the car.

Martinez was rushed to Middlesex Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car has not been identified at this time, and it’s unknown if they are facing any charges.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments before the crash is asked to call Trooper First Glass Albert Gorski at 203-630-5639.