× Police: Naugatuck man arrested after striking pedestrian in Waterbury

NAUGATUCK — Police say 53-year-old Domingos Teixeira was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he struck a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Police say they received numerous calls reporting a car had hit a man in the parking lot of Meineke Car Care Center, located at 144 Rubber Avenue.

The victim was seriously injured, and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Teixeira was suspected to be driving under the influence at the time, and he was arrested and charged with assault with a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and drinking alcohol while driving. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in Waterbury court Thursday.

The crash is still under investigation.