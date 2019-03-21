Police: Naugatuck man arrested after striking pedestrian in Waterbury

Posted 6:59 AM, March 21, 2019, by

NAUGATUCK — Police say 53-year-old Domingos Teixeira was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he struck a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Police say they received numerous calls reporting a car had hit a man in the parking lot of Meineke Car Care Center, located at 144 Rubber Avenue.

The victim was seriously injured, and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Teixeira was suspected to be driving under the influence at the time, and he was arrested and charged with assault with a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and drinking alcohol while driving. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in Waterbury court Thursday.

The crash is still under investigation.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.486553 by -73.059874.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.