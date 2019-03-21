× Police: One person injured in slashing attack near New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a violent assault that occurred just outside the New Haven Green Thursday afternoon.

New Haven Police Department officers are in the early stages of an investigation into the incident, which happened in the area of 195 Church Street near the intersection with Elm Street.

The assault was described by witnesses as a “stabbing or slashing.”

Police were not aware of the victim’s condition as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information should contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.