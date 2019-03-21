× Powerball grows to $625 million

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.

There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing will be Saturday, March 23.

But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

According to Powerball’s website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.