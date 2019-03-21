Truck crashes into backyard in Milford

MILFORD — A truck crashed into a person’s yard in Milford just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The truck reportedly lost control, took out a utility pole, and overturned down an embankment along I-95 south in Milford.

The accident happened about a quarter of a mile south of the High Street overpass, which is just beyond exit 38.

A resident of the home, behind which the truck crashed, said she heard what sounded like a tire blowing out and then her daughter came running downstairs to say, “A truck is in our backyard!”

The resident tells FOX61 that some passersby stopped and helped the driver of the truck escape the vehicle through one of its windows. With assistance, the driver walked to the top of the embankment and leaned on the guard rail until emergency crews arrived.

As of noon, only one lane is open in the area of the accident, which is backing traffic up to near the Boston Post Road at exit 39 A and B.

This is a developing story.