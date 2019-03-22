Daytrippers: Kids’ imagination run wild in Torrington at KidsPlay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Kids Play!

The children's museum located in Torrington, and they say their mission is to provide children with an environment that fosters 'imagination and creativity'. To do so, the museum uses interactive exhibits and play that will help them understand more of science, art, and the world around them.

You’ll find exhibits that are interesting and interactive for children between toddler age to 10 years old.

The museum also says they are accessible to children and families across the socio-economic and education spectrum. They also say it's a great place to take the kids for celebrations and field trips!

KidsPlay Children's Museum was founded in 2012.

You can learn more about the museum on their website.