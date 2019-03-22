Foodie Friday: Teddy’s Old Lyme Pizza Palace

Pizza may be in the name but there is a whole lot more to Teddy’s Old Lyme Pizza Palace.

For the last 39 years, Teddy Anastasiou and his family have been serving the community homemade meals with friendly service.

The menu is packed with flavor and there is no shortage of choices.

From pasta, fish & chips and grinders to gyros, salads and soups, you can always expect everything to be fresh and made to order.

“Always,” smiled owner Anastasiou, who spends plenty of time in the kitchen. “We use only the best for our customers and you can taste it.”

And he’s right and that includes the Greek style pan pizza. Creative and cooked to perfection, each pie starts with dough that is made daily with toppings that have you craving more.

Yianna’s pizza, which Teddy named after his daughter, pays homage to all of her favorites. It piled high with chicken, bacon and BBQ and can be made with red or white sauce.

Another fav is the Athenian, which has so much flavor. It’s topped with eggplant, tomato , onion, feta cheese, garlic and mint.

Mint…..? C’mon!

Each pizza, gourmet or specialty, comes in either 10 or 14 inch variety.

While the food is what brings people in, the friendly, family feeling keeps them coming back.

“You almost feel like you have been coming here for years,” said Mark Erwin of Essex. “When, in fact, you possibly came here for the first time.”

This hidden gem has a diner-like feel with a sports theme. Ah, actually more like a soccer theme.

Anastasiou, a former soccer standout turned restaurant owner, loves to feed people but says he enjoys the conversation with customers just as much.

“There’s nothing like a good meal with family,” smiled Anastasiou.