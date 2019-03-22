FOX61 Exclusive: Glastonbury woman says she found racist note at apartment door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY – A woman living in a Glastonbury apartment said she found a threatening, racist letter at her apartment door and the Glastonbury Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

Kimberly Givens said her troubles began when she moved from Cromwell to Glastonbury for the typical reasons why anyone might decide to move: she wanted a bigger place with more amenities. Specifically, Givens wanted a bathtub.

But the new place has been nightmarish. First, she said she found chicken bones and watermelon rinds outside her front door. What happened on Sunday morning left her feeling petrified.

“I woke up, and there’s a letter at the foot of my door stating that if I don’t move, I’m going to die,” said Givens, shaking as she recounted the note.

FOX61 reviewed the letter, which begins with the phrase, “Move or die!!!” The letter-writer called Givens “a money,” the N-word and threatened to kill her, writing, “You are the problem with this country, not white people.”

“Regardless of the color of my skin, regardless the color of anyone’s skin, we’re all here together as one,” said Givens. “And now I’m here to say that racism is alive and well. White supremacy is a religion.”

Born and raised in Connecticut, Givens said she had never dealt with something like this before.

“I bragged all over the world, wherever I went,” she said. “I’m a proud ‘Connecticut-ite,’ a New Englander. I never ever experienced this type of hatred.”

Other residents living in the neighborhood said they were surprised to hear about the letter.

“It’s a really good area. Everyone makes me feel welcome,” said Kaliq Bennett, who has lived in the area for a year and a half. “I’m shocked to hear that. I really don’t know who would say that.”

Police said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. If you have any information, contact the Glastonbury Police Department.